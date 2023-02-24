A$AP Rocky Styles Oversized Suit With Cap-Toe Boots at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show brought quite the crowd.

A$AP Rocky joined the star-studded front row, alongside Salma Hayek, Halle Bailey and more. The Italian luxury house presented its fall 2023 collection on Friday, just a day after the rapper was named as one of the faces of its cult-favorite Gucci Guilty fragrance line. The two have teamed up before, with A$AP starring in ads for the brand in the past.

A$AP Rocky arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The “Praise the Lord” musician went with a modern spin on classic menswear to the event. He styled the wide-leg trouser trend that is currently dominating the men’s fashion space. He paired the trousers with an oversized navy blue double-breasted pinstripe jacket, worn over a crisp shirt and a black tie. Rocky added stud earrings and several rings. He also had the Gucci logo braided into his hair, for a special nod to the brand.

A$AP Rocky arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli

Rocky completed his outfit with square-toe boots. His black boots featured a silver metallic cap toe with a gold touch. The style was completed with chunky square soles.

A closer look at Rocky’s shoes. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

