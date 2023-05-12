Ariana Madix Enjoys Scotland Vacation in Winter Coats & Combat Boots Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix documented her trip to Scotland. She shared a few photos of the vacation on her Instagram on Wednesday.

In one of the photos, Madix is seen wearing a double-breasted camel-colored coat. The mid-length coat cinched at the waist with a wraparound tie. The reality star styled the coat with a tan, black and red Burberry scarf, easily identifiable by its signature plaid patterning.

As for makeup, Ariana’s complexion was relatively matte. On her eyes, she was wearing a subtle brown smokey eye with winged eyeliner, and on the lips, a matte nude shot. Her light blond hair was styled in a semi-messy bun.

On the footwear front, Ariana wore a pair of black combat boots. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support, and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge, and heavy metal scenes.

We also saw Madix in a black and white plaid coat, which had leather detailing down the arms, shoulders, and buttons. She paired this moto-style jacket with a black sweatshirt underneath. She completed the look with fitted black pants and the same pair of combat boots.

Recently, we’ve seen Madix in a head-turning ensemble for the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10’s reunion episode. Madix’s “revenge dress” was a fiery-red jacket and skirt from the brand Mônot.

Madix had an incredibly strong season on the show and Vanderpump fans are anxiously awaiting her appearance on the reunion episode, which will exclusively air on Peacock on May 25.

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Style Evolution