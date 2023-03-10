×
Ariana DeBose Takes the Visible Lingerie Trend to Versace’s Fall 2023 Show in Fishnet Dress & Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Ariana DeBose commanded attention at Versace’s fall 2023 show in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Like other attendees including Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway, the “West Side Story” actress wore all black for the star-studded occasion. Naturally sporting Versace, she donned a fishnet-style dress that skimmed her ankles, giving way to chic black sandals. Underneath the daring number featuring long sleeves and a high neck, DeBose showed off a classic black bra and matching panties.

DeBose chose a minimalist shoe style by Charles & Keith for the event. The stiletto sandals she wore appeared to feature subtle black studs dotting the toe strap and elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

DeBose — who is slated to present alongside a slew of other A-listers at Sunday’s Oscars — also further accessorized her look with some bling in the form of dangly earrings and rings.

Donatella Versace debuted Versace’s fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center on March 9. The buzzy event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the iconic Italian luxury brand.

