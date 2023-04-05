Ariana Debose Slips on Versace Loafers & Printed Maxi Dress for ‘The View’

Ariana Debose showcased her casual spring style while appearing on “The View” in New York City today. The Oscar-winning actress stopped by the morning talk show to chat about being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood and the new season of her musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!,” which premieres on Apple TV+ today.

Debose looked chic for her morning show appearance. She wore a black almost floor-length duster coat. The outerwear featured wide lapels, buttons on the bodice and side slant pockets. Underneath, she donned a printed maxi dress that was decorated with red, white and navy blue dots. The garment also had a sharp collar and a plunging V-neckline.

Ariana Debose leaves “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Ariana Debose leaves “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “West Side Story” star simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a few midi rings and a square padded leather handbag.

Finishing Debose’s look was Versace’s Greca leather slip-on loafers. Made in Italy, the silhouette has a square toe, a gold embellishment on the pull tab and a 1.5-inch heel that is adorned with the label’s signature logo all over.

A closer look at Ariana Debose’s Versace Greca Leather Slip-On Loafers at ‘The View’ on April 5, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice and perfect for any occasion including high-profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Ariana Debose leaves “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The Tony-nominated star regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style loafers in the gallery.