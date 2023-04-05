×
Ariana Debose Slips on Versace Loafers & Printed Maxi Dress for ‘The View’

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

Ariana Debose
Ariana Debose showcased her casual spring style while appearing on “The View” in New York City today. The Oscar-winning actress stopped by the morning talk show to chat about being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood and the new season of her musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!,” which premieres on Apple TV+ today.

Debose looked chic for her morning show appearance. She wore a black almost floor-length duster coat. The outerwear featured wide lapels, buttons on the bodice and side slant pockets. Underneath, she donned a printed maxi dress that was decorated with red, white and navy blue dots. The garment also had a sharp collar and a plunging V-neckline.

Ariana Debose leaves “The View” in New York City on April 5, 2023.
To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “West Side Story” star simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a few midi rings and a square padded leather handbag.

Finishing Debose’s look was Versace’s Greca leather slip-on loafers. Made in Italy, the silhouette has a square toe, a gold embellishment on the pull tab and a 1.5-inch heel that is adorned with the label’s signature logo all over.

A closer look at Ariana Debose’s Versace Greca Leather Slip-On Loafers at ‘The View’ on April 5, 2023, in New York City.
Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice and perfect for any occasion including high-profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The Tony-nominated star regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.

