Anya Taylor-Joy Dons Bubblegum Pink Dior Racing Suit at the ‘Super Mario’ Screening in L.A.

Anya Taylor-Joy dressed in head-to-toe pink for a special screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” held at the regal Cinema in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1. The “Queens Gambit” star voices Princess Peach and is joined in the film by actors Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and more.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore a Christian Dior Barbie pink leather suit that looks exactly like the outfit her character Princess Peach rocks in the movie. The style featured details in two different shades of pink, long sleeves, futuristic leather gloves, front zipper, and a matching belt around the waist.

Anya Taylor Joy at Los Angeles screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas on April 1, 2023. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Joy wore her signature platinum blond hair parted in the middle and let the rest cascade down to her waist. As for her makeup, she framed her eyes in black eyeliner and opted for burgundy lipstick for added drama.

When it came down to the shoes, “The Menu” star slipped into a pair of pink below-the-knee boots. The superhero silhouette featured a design of a star on the front, and a side zipper, and sat on a subtle lug sole.

With the help of some of Hollywood’s most sought-after fashion stylists, Joy has become a red carpet standout, never failing to wow on screenings and award shows. The Dior ambassador tends to favor the brand when on the red carpet, but she’s also been seen in high fashion brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and Vera Wang. Besides Dior, she’s also stared in campaigns for brands such as Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Click Here To See Joy’s Red Carpet Style Evolution Through The Years.