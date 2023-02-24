Anya Taylor-Joy Amps Up Winter Wardrobe in Duster Coat & Sheer Lace Top With Knee-High Boots in London

Anya Taylor-Joy gave her winter wardrobe a slick finish for her latest outing. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress was spotted out at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 23.

For the evening affair, Joy wore a long brown coat that was accented with black buttons and oversized side square pockets. Underneath, the “Queens Gambit” star layered with a sheer cream top that included a lace hemline. Joy teamed the top with form-fitting black pants.

Anya Taylor-Joy leaves Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: TOT / MEGA

Joy clipped some of her platinum blond tresses back and let the rest cascade on her shoulders. She opted for minimal accessories and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, “The Menu” star slipped into a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The silhouette featured a design on the toe and instep and sat atop a small square heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Joy tends to stick to trendy and sleek silhouettes. On red carpets, she’s worn creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, Joy has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co.

