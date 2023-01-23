Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Plunge in Daring Corset Vest, Lace Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Anya Taylor-Joy mixed feminine and edgier pieces together for her latest runway show.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. She sat front row with several other familiar faces, like Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and more. To the show, which served as a celebration of women who broke racial barriers in the ’30s, Taylor-Joy wore a black and white look.

Taylor-Joy wore a white plunging lace-up corset vest, with a matching cropped structured jacket thrown over her shoulders. Each of the pieces featured black floral detailing. She added a black high-waisted midi skirt to the outfit and accessorized with a choker necklace.

Taylor-Joy attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The actress added black leather boots to round out her look. She wore knee-high boots with a slightly pointed toe and a short block heel, giving the ensemble a touch of grunge.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s spring 2023 couture front row in the gallery.