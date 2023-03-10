Anne Hathaway Elevates Croc-Embossed Minidress With 6-Inch Heels at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Anne Hathaway sat front row at Versace’s fall 2023 runway show on Thursday. The actress, who is a long-time fan of the Italian brand, joined Cher, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and other stars at the event, held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Hathaway chose a crocodile-embossed leather minidress that featured a structured miniskirt and thin straps on the shoulder.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Hathaway completed her outfit with sheer black tights, diamond bracelets and choker necklace, and square-framed sunglasses. She also carried a Greca Goddess small shoulder bag also by Versace.

Taking her all-Versace outfit to new heights, the “Devil Wears Prada” star slipped on a pair of Aevitas pumps. The style features pointy toes, towering block heels reaching 6 inches in height and a double platform. Aevitas pumps also have triple ankle straps and V-shaped hardware.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

In January, Hathaway wore a sleek puffer coat with a corset bodice from Versace’s winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The actress was promoting her new film, “Eileen.”

Anne Hathaway attends the “Eileen” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

