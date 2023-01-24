Anne Hathaway Updates Country Style With ‘Mom’ Jeans & Metallic Silver Cowboy Boots in Paris

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, were spotted leaving a Valentino fitting during Paris Fashion Week today.

Hathaway wore a long black coat overtop a plain white turtleneck. “The Devil Wears Prada” actress tucked her top into light wash blue jeans with a baggy quality, tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s.

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are seen leaving Valentino fittings during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24th, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

On the accessories front, Hathaway played Parisian in a black wool beret and shielded her eyes with large black sunnies. On her arm, the fashionable star toted a large Valentino bag with a black and white graphic monogrammed pattern.

On her feet, Hathaway styled sharp metallic silver leather cowboy boots with snakeskin-embossed detailing on the toes. The style featured short stacked block heels and triangular toes that elongated the boots’ silhouette.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

