Anne Hathaway Elevates Little Black Dress With 5-Inch Heels for Bulgari Hotel Opening Event in Tokyo

Anne Hathaway is visiting Tokyo for the inauguration of Bulgari’s new hotel in the Japanese city. The actress has been an ambassador of the Italian jewelry and hospitality brand since 2022.

For this special occasion, Hathaway opted for a black flower-embellished minidress that featured a strapless neckline and was finished with a bow around her waist.

Actress Anne Hathaway attends a media call ahead of the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo opening on April 03, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hathaway completed her outfit with statement jewelry by Bulgari, including a Serpenti diamond necklace with the brand’s iconic snake, and rings on both hands.

When it came to footwear, the “Devil Wears Prada” star slipped on a pair of strappy black sandals. The style featured round toes with a single band upper and a thin ankle strap, an open back, stiletto heels at least 5 inches in height and a platform on the front for the perfect balance.

Actress Anne Hathaway attends a media call ahead of the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo opening on April 03, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hathaway’s foot style is often as high-fashion as her wardrobe. With the help of Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh, the Oscar-winning actress has an impressive shoe roster that usually includes bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia, and more. When off-duty she doesn’t stay too far from high-fashion European brands like Valentino and Chanel flats, and if she goes for more casual looks she tends to favor Nike sneakers or pointed-toe black leather loafers.

