Anna Kendrick Sharpens Thigh-High Slit Minidress With Pointy Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Anna Kendrick continued her chic style streak while appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Jan. 12. The Emmy and Oscar-nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new movie, “Alice, Darling” and making her directorial debut with the film, “The Dating Game.”

Kendrick also recalled her experience on the popular Youtube series, “Hot Ones” and coincidently crashing actor Jay Ellis’ wedding in Italy.

For the interview, the “Pitch Perfect” star donned a little black dress. The garment featured a subtle sweetheart neckline, ruffle detailing on one side, a thigh-high slit and a pointy hem.

Sticking to a minimalist moment, Kendrick simply accessorized with dangling gold heart earrings. She parted her hair in the middle and swept her straight tresses back behind her ears. For glam, the entertainer went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Anna Kendrick appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Completing Kendrick’s ensemble was a sharp set of black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes had a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Kendrick’s shoe wardrobe also features pointed-toe heels and platforms from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty style, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear like Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

