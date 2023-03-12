Anna Kendrick Sparkles in Whimsical Minidress & Pointy Mules at Variety’s Power of Comedy Event at SXSW 2023

Anna Kendrick arrived at Variety’s Power of Comedy event during South by Southwest (SXSW) in a shimmering number. The event took place at The Creek and The Cave in Austin on Friday evening, where the kudos pay tribute to innovators in the business of being funny, according to Variety.

Wearing the La DoubleJ TGIF sequined crepe and minidress, the “Pitch Perfect” star’s selection featured hidden pockets and a playful floral-print lining.

Anna Kendrick speaks onstage at “Variety Power of Comedy” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Creek and the Cave on March 10, in Austin. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

The last time we saw Kendrick at the 2023 Directors’ Guild Awards, she slipped on a sleek magenta minidress by Monique Lhuillier. In both cases, she delivered a sparkling look.

The photos didn’t capture her shoes, but Kendrick opted for Malone Souliers mules with bold gold hardware. With their curved shape, the ‘Maureen’ mules are one of Malone Souliers’ most iconic styles. The designer notes that they are crafted in Italy from leather and are highlighted by a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel. The slip-on silhouette is never too casual or too dressy.

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

