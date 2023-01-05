Anna Kendrick Sparkles in LBD With Dramatic Fringe & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Anna Kendrick put a sharp finish on a sparkling little black dress while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 4. The Emmy-nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new movie, “Alice, Darling,” getting drunk for the first time, Kimmel’s mother’s obsession with “Pitch Perfect,” her New Years resolutions and directing her first movie.

Kendrick looked stunning for her appearance, arriving in a strapless glittering little black dress. The shiny garment had a fitted bodice with a wide skirt and a gold fringe sash that accentuated on the side of her waist and fell to her knees.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Pitch Perfect” star accessorized with dainty gold drop earrings and a chunky gold ring. Kendrick parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer stayed true to a monochromatic style moment and completed her look with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Anna Kendrick appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

