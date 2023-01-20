Anna Kendrick Pops In Yellow Ruffled Mini Dress With Mirror Pumps on ‘James Corden’

Anna Kendrick made a vibrant appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 19. The Emmy and Oscar-nominated actress was joined on the late-night talk show with “Ugly Betty” actor Michael Urie.

During the interview, Kendrick discussed her new movie, “Alice, Darling” and even reminisced about taking a bus from Maine to New York City at 12 years old to audition for “High Society” on Broadway.

For the occasion, Kendrick wore a bright yellow off-the-shoulder minidress. The piece featured a plunging V-neckline, dramatic ruffled sleeves and had a fitted bodice. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Pitch Perfect” star accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a bevy of thin bracelets.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing on Jan. 19, 2023, with guest Anna Kendrick. CREDIT: CBS

Completing Kendrick’s look was a pair of silver metallic pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Kendrick’s shoe wardrobe also features pointed-toe heels and platforms from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty style, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear like Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

