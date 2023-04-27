Anna Kendrick Gets Whimsical in Cherry Minidress & Satin Mules at CinemaCon 2023 With Justin Timberlake

Anna Kendrick attended a special presentation of “Trolls: Band Together” at CinemaCon 2023 on Wednesday. Alongside her co-star Justin Timberlake, the actress took the stage to promote the third installment of the 2016 animated film at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The highly anticipated movie will be released in theaters later this year on Nov. 17.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress wore a black leather minidress that featured an all-over cherry pattern and structured short sleeves with a satin underlay.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kendrick opted for minimal accessories with a pair of gold dangle earrings and a rose gold ring to keep the focus on the mini dress. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with soft curls cascading down the back of her dress and two face-framing pieces bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Vanessa Scali and hairstylist Craig Gangi.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black mules. The satin heels featured a pointed toe decorated by two metallic gold straps that sat on top of the foot. As the mules followed through towards the heel, there was a curved lining that graced the side of her foot. The actress was supported by a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kendrick was dressed by Jordan Johnson who can also be credited for the sparkling magenta dress and crystal-strapped pumps she wore to the 2023 Director’s Guild Awards in February. The stylist also works with other stars like Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Garner, and Marlee Matlin.

The last time we saw the actress was at Variety’s Power of Comedy event during South by Southwest last month. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a whimsical minidress and pointy mules.

