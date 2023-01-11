Anna Kendrick Serves ’70s Vibes in 6-Inch Heels With Moschino Jacket & Psychedelic Miniskirt

Anna Kendrick, who is currently promoting her film “Alice, Darling,” gave a colorful outfit a towering boost during her latest appearance. The “Pitch Perfect” star was spotted leaving CBS Studios in New York City on Jan. 10.

Kendrick burst with color as she strut through the streets of the Big Apple. The Emmy-nominated actress donned a psychedelic set from Moschino’s resort 2023 collection. Her ensemble included a cropped jacket and a matching high-waist miniskirt. Both pieces were decorated with vibrant colors and geometric prints.

Anna Kendrick out in New York City on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Kendrick complemented her outfit with a black mock neck top and a small square top handle bag. The entertainer parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with subtle makeup and a pink pout.

Completing Kendrick’s look was a pair of black platform pumps. The silhouette had a stacked outsole, small slits on the instep, a thin ankle strap and a 6-inch rectangular heel.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Anna Kendrick leaves CBS Studios in New York City on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

