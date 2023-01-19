Anitta ‘Stays Golden’ in Sheer Red Skirt & White Cowboy Boots for New Lay’s Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anitta brings a “Beat of Joy” with her latest Lay’s campaign.

The singer is the face of the mega brand’s “Stay Golden” new commercial, which highlights the power of the joy from the Latino community through the power of reggaetón, dance and voceteo.

For her commercial moment, Anitta was styled in a colorful outfit to match the bright colors of the Lay’s bag. She wore a yellow crop top designed with a structured belt right at the waist paired with a red miniskirt overlaid with a flowy sheer skirt.

The Brazilian singer accessorized with a chunky gold heart necklace around her neck and stacked gold hoop earrings. Her copper hair was styled in soft waves, while her sultry makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

On her feet, she went the contrasting route in knee-high western boots in a white crocodile print. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

The Brazilian singer teamed up with Frito Lay to produce a groundbreaking remix of her hit song “Envolver” in a studio using electricity created by more than 6,000 potatoes.

In a press release from Frito Lay, the star said “As I continue to grow as an artist and a person, I do my best to focus on the positive and choose joy in every situation – to Stay Golden,” said Anitta. “This campaign captures that feeling that brings together all my passions and reflects the mindset I have in life at this moment. I hope it inspires fans to create joy and radiate that positivity every day.”

