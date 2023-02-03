Anitta Serves Edgy Y2K Style in Levi’s Denim Fringe Skirt & Electric Blue Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Anitta took inspiration from the early aughts for Spotify’s Best New Artist party in Los Angeles last night. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment to kick off this year’s Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 5.

While arriving at the Pacific Design Center, Anitta appeared on the carpet in a sleeveless white top. The piece had a V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the chest and a corseted bodice. The award-winning Brazilian singer paired her top with a custom Levi’s denim skirt. The garment sat perfectly on her hips and had a distressed fringe hemline.

Anitta attends Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 2, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Anitta attends Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 2, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Spotify

Sticking to a Y2K style aesthetic, the “Envolver” artist accessorized with chunky oversized hoop earrings and a dramatic cuff bracelet. Anita styled her hair in a ponytail and left two wavy strands framing her face. For glam, the chart-topping musician went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Anitta’s ensemble was a pair of electric blue platform sandals. The silhouette peeked out underneath her skirt and featured strappy accents on the toe and a chunky outsole.

Anitta continued with denim and later hit the stage in a plunging bralette and tiny denim fringe shorts. Giving her look a dose of edge, the “Boys Don’t Cry” artist completed her outfit with custom denim Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots.

Anitta performs onstage during Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 2, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Spotify

Anitta’s personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement making pieces with structured details. For red carpet events, sumptuous dresses become a constant, but when she’s onstage creativity comes to the fore. On the footwear front, she will likely gravitate towards sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals.

