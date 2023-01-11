Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping in Black Trench Coat & Leather Boots With Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in NYC

Angelina Jolie had a shopping spree moment in New York and brought her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt along for the ride. The “Girl, Interrupted” star was photographed yesterday in New York, while dressed in cozy outerwear along with leather boots.

All bundled up, Jolie’s look was comprised of a long and quite oversized black wool trench coat. On bottom, Jolie donned gray pleated trousers that offered the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress a baggy fit.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt shopping in New York on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jolie’s breezy outfit was completed with a quilted black YSL bag with gold hardware and matching monogrammed detailing.

Keeping it cool, Jolie popped on aviator shades and layered on gold rings, bracelets and a dainty necklace for a timeless touch. The award-winning thespian wore her long brown locks parted down the middle and styled straight down her back.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt shopping in New York on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Jolie stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with block heels and a sleek silhouette. A timeless pick, black ankle boots are an extremely versatile shoe style that often streamlines looks for a cohesive put together appearance.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt shopping in New York on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The thespian’s wardrobe is full of classics that seemingly never go out of style. Jolie’s red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats, and Nike sneakers.

