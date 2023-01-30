Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip

Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit.

The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic.

Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease.

On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy construction offered the humanitarian comfort and style. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Jolie’s style philosophy is of the minimalist variety. She once enjoyed edgy, eye-catching ensembles but has been more drawn to black, nude, gray and brown tones. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers. Jolie’s red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo.

