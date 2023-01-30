×
Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip

By Joce Blake
Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris.
Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit.

The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic. 

Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. 30 Jan 2023 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA937552_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease.

On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy construction offered the humanitarian comfort and style. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. 30 Jan 2023 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA937552_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie is seen in Paris on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Jolie’s style philosophy is of the minimalist variety. She once enjoyed edgy, eye-catching ensembles but has been more drawn to black, nude, gray and brown tones. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers. Jolie’s red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo.

