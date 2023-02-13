Angela Bassett Pops in Striped Moschino Suit & Metallic Jimmy Choo Sandals at Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2023

Angela Bassett gave vibrant suiting a towering boost at the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. today. Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at this year’s Academy Awards.

Bassett arrived at The Beverly Hilton, wearing a blue and white striped Moschino suit. The ensemble included a sharp blazer and coordinating flare-leg trousers. She completed the look with a matching striped top that tied at the neck.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the “Waiting to Exhale” star accessorized with oversized dangling diamond earrings. Bassett parted her hair in the middle and styled it in barrel curls. As for makeup, the Golden Globe winner went with soft glam and a neutral matte pout.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

A closer look at Angela Bassett’s platform sandals at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Completing Bassett’s wardrobe was a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Gaia 140 silver liquid-metal platform sandals. The shoe style had a crisscross strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and a stacked block heel reaching 4.7 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage,

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

