Angela Bassett Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Suit & 5-Inch Heels With Brian Tyree Henry on ‘James Corden’

Angela Bassett looked pretty in pink while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 18. The award-winning actress was joined on the late-night talk show by “Bullet Train” actor Brian Tyree Henry.
During the interview, both Bassett and Henry reminisced on the audition process while attending the School of Drama at Yale University. Bassett also opened about receiving her first Oscar nomination for “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and shared her thoughts on how the industry has changed since then.
Bassett embraced the Barbiecore trend for her appearance. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star was sharply dressed in a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana suit. Her ensemble included an oversized blazer jacket that featured pointy lapels and black buttons near the cuffs of the sleeves. Underneath, the Golden Globe winner wore a matching sleeveless turtleneck top with matching trousers.
To place more emphasis on her outfit, the Emmy Award-winning entertainer simply accessorized with hoop earrings and several midi rings. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.
Completing Bassett’s look was Le Silla’s Uma Satin Slingback Platform Pumps. Made in Italy, the silhouette enhances the splendor of “Bouganville” fuchsia sustainable satin and features adjustable wraparound ankle straps and 5.5-inch stiletto heel.
Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.
