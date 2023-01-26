Angela Bassett To Be Honored With Spotlight Award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Angela Basset will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), as it was announced today by the Costume Designers Guild union.

The Spotlight Award honors actors whose talent and career exemplify a commitment to excellence and a heightened awareness of the importance of costume design in Hollywood. Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and many more.

Angela Bassett will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards. CREDIT: EMILY ASSIRAN/Costume Designers Guild Awards

Regarding Bassett’s bestowment of the Spotlight Award, Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, stated, “The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th-anniversary celebration. Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year.”

The news comes shortly after Bassett’s recent win at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony and the announcement of her nomination at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. The actress made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her role in the “Black Panther” sequel as Queen Ramonda.

The CDGA ceremony will be held on Feb. 27 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The event is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. Bassett will be honored alongside Academy Award winner Deborah L. Scott, who will be receiving the Career Achievement Award, and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley, who will be receiving the Distinguished Service Award.

