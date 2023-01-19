Andy Murray Ties His Wedding Ring to Under Armour Sneakers During Australian Open Match Against Thanasi Kokkinakis

Tennis player Andy Murray came out triumphant after a five-set match today, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne. During the game, Murray kept the tradition of tying his wedding band to his athletic shoes for practical reasons.

“I tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand,” he explained on his social media in 2021, when his shoes and the ring were stolen at a hotel — luckily, Murray recovered them a few days later. The athlete has been married to Kim Sears since 2015.

Britain’s Andy Murray celebrates after victory against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis during their men’s singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 20, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Murray tied his ring to a pair of unreleased Under Armour sneakers in black and blue.

Under Armour and Murray parted ways in 2018 after a four-year sponsorship agreement. The sneaker brand has since collaborated with many celebrities and created a multitude of footwear options in the process. Under Armour has closely collaborated with Olympic Gold Medallists Michael Phelps and Lindsey Vonn; footballer Bobby Zamora and American football player and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady.

The match, which took place on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, lasted five hours and 45 minutes with an eventual win for Murray after 4 am. The epic battle was the longest match of Murray’s illustrious career. The record-breaking match saw Murray holding the record for most comebacks from two sets down of all active players with 11.

Murray is now sponsored by British sportswear brand Castore, who provides him with clothing for his matches, with the exception of his striking two-toned shoes.

According to their website, Castore claimed that “The partnership extends beyond Andy’s playing career and he will be involved in the Castore business into his retirement, supporting us with insights into product design and development, marketing initiatives and the development of our athlete roster, which we will look to expand to include the most exciting young British players from across a variety of sports.”

