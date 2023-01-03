Anastasia Karanikolaou Pairs Shearling Boots & Fuzzy Trench Coat on Aspen Getaway With Hailey Bieber

Anastasia Karanikolaou showcased her chic winter wardrobe while out in Aspen, Colo. with Hailey Bieber on Dec. 31.

Karanikolaou strutted through the streets in a lime green trench coat. The eye-catching outerwear was outlined with fuzzy details and had wide lapels, thick cuffs and a belted waist. The 25-year-old model layered the piece with a cream turtleneck top underneath and wide-leg acid-wash denim jeans.

(L-R) Anastasia Karanikolaou and Hailey Bieber out in Aspen, Colo. on Dec. 31, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

To keep warm during the chilly temperatures, Karanikolaou covered her dark, straight tresses with a cozy white bucket hat. She continued to accessorize with a small green Simon Miller handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Karanikolaou completed her look with a pair of tan shearling boots. The silhouette featured soft shearling material on the upper and sat atop a thick outsole for greater comfort and traction.

During the colder months, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Hailey Bieber was also chicly dressed for the occasion. The model and Rhode beauty founder served a monochromatic moment while out on the town during the getaway.

Bieber donned a wool military trench coat by Saint Laurent and skintight leather leggings. The double-breasted outerwear featured a notched lapel, ten-button closure, belted waist and epaulets. The media personality amped up her outfit with Saint Laurent accessories including the label’s black 557 shades and hobo bag in smooth leather. The purse includes an adjustable strap and a tab closure with a metal Cassandre hook.

Completing Bieber’s look were Loewe’s Padded Low Boots. Crafted in lamb leather, the silhouette features a round toe, high-top upper, pull-on design and leather loop at the back for easy slipping on and off. The boots also have a notched sole, are embossed with the logo on the back of the heel and sit on a 1.6-inch heel.

