Ana de Armas Talks ‘Blonde’ in Black Thigh-High Slit Dress & Sparkling Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Ana de Armas made another television appearance on yesterday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Blonde” actress spoke about her fears playing Marilyn Monroe and played a game titled “Three-Word Movie.” Luke Grimes was also a guest following Armas.

Ana de Armas on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Armas was dressed in a simple gauzy black gown with short sleeves and a dramatic leg-climbing side slit. A floral appliqué was fastened to the “Knives Out” star’s hip, further diversifying the simple silhouette of the garment.

The actress wore little to no visible jewelry and styled her lengthy brown hair in loose waves parted down the middle.

When it came to footwear, Armas slipped on a pair of sleek Gianvito Rossi heels. Her $1,195 Camoscio style featured thin pointed-toe soles, straps and 4.25-inch stiletto heels crafted from smooth black leather.

Gianvito Rossi's Camoscio mules.

Giving the sleek set a glimmer of glamour were sparkly silver crystals lining all of its three front straps, adding a formal punch to de Armas’ darkly monochrome attire.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Ana de Armas on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Ana de Armas’ shoe style is sleek and minimalist. On the red carpet, the “Knives Out” star can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and stiletto-heeled sandals in neutral black, nude and staple metallic hues, hailing from top brands including Rossi, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Piferi. Similarly, colored loafers from brands including Brunello Cucinelli are also part of her rotation. The actress has also risen to prominence in the fashion world in recent years, serving as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Estée Lauder.

Luke Grimes on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

