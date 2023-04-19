Ana de Armas Takes the Red Carpet in Blazer Minidress & Stiletto Heels for ‘Ghosted’ NYC Premiere

Ana de Armas chose a classic style for the premiere of her new movie “Ghosted” in New York on Tuesday. The Oscar-nominated actress joined her co-star Chris Evans on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Theater.

Armas delivered a classic style at the event. For the occasion, the “Blonde” star donned a black blazer minidress by Louis Vuitton. The piece included sharp leather lapels, side slant pockets, gold buttons at the center and thick leather cuffs.

Ana de Armas attends the “Ghosted” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Ana de Armas attends the “Ghosted” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

To let her outfit do all of the talking, Armas simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a choker necklace. As for glam, the entertainer went with soft makeup and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, Armas slipped into a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette was set on a thick outsole and featured a high stiletto heel.

A closer look at Ana de Armas strappy sandals at the “Ghosted” premiere on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Chris Evans and Ana de Armas at the “Ghosted” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

While gracing red carpets, Armas delivers powerful fashion moments. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace. The entertainer has also modeled and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She is also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador.

Ana de Armas attends the “Ghosted” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Ghosted” debuts on Apple TV+ on April 21 and follows Cole (Chris Evans) who falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas), but later makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

