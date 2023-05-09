Amy Winehouse’s Worn Ballet Flats & Madonna’s Signed Chanel Thigh-High Boots Go Up for Auction

Julien’s Auctions, the record-breaking auction house based in Beverly Hills, Calif, is coming to New York to sell over 1,200 items owned and used by iconic music artists. Taking place on May 19, 29 and 21 at Hard Rock Cafe New York, the Music Icons event will feature articles from Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, David Bowie and many more.

Among the extensive lineup of items, attendees will have the chance to bid on ballet flats worn by Amy Winehouse. The singer was known for often performing in ballet slippers, made of pink stretch satin with cotton canvas trim, suede leather soles and matching bows.

Amy Winehouse’s ballet flats. CREDIT: Julien's Auction

The pair, with an estimated price of $600, is from the collection of Naomi Parry, who began her career as Winehouse’s stylist and worked with the singer until her passing in 2011.

Related Chloe Bailey Brightens 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere in Daring Yellow Cutout Dress & Heels Ciara Shows Off Her Denim Thigh-High Boots With Edgy Optical Illusion Dress The 1975 Singer Matty Healy's Grungy Style Through the Years: Combat Boots, Oxfords & More

Amy Winehouse and her dad Mitch Winehouse sighted outside Cityburlesque where her father was playing a gig on Oct. 7, 2010, in London. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Another pair of shoes featured in the auction is the vintage Chanel thigh-high boots from Madonna’s personal wardrobe. The pair was designed during Karl Lagerfeld’s era as creative director of the French brand for their fall 2008 collection.

Madonna’s thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Julien's Auction

Madonna’s boots come in size 8 and feature a cream-white and black patent leather finish with a stacked heel of 4 inches. The queen of pop, herself, signed the left boot in black marker writing “Love Madonna.”

These boots were auctioned off in May 2011 to fundraise for LaGuardia Arts High School, where her daughter Lourdes Leon attended. Their estimated price is between $4,000 and $6,000.

The Music Icon events will also include Biz Markie’s Pro Keds 69er sneakers, Run-DMC’s Adidas 35th Anniversary Superstar Sneakers and Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman’s stage shoes.

PHOTOS: Madonna’s Style Evolution: 1985–2023

About the Author:

Renan Botelho is the senior Digital Editor for Footwear News, reporting on the latest fashion trends and celebrity style. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Methodist University of São Paulo. He can be reached at rbotelho@footwearnews.com.