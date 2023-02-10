Alyssa Milano Spontaneously Models Macklemore’s New Golf Fashion Line in Suede Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Alyssa Milano brought warm tones to the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress talked about activism and politics during her talk with Kelly Clarkson, airing today.

During the interview, Milano and Kelly Clarkson received a gift from rapper Macklemore, who is promoting his new golf fashion line, Bogey Boys. Macklemore gave Milano a lavender tracksuit set and a rainbow shirt to Clarkson. Spontaneously, Milano added her new clothes to her outfit and improvised a runway show.

The “Charmed” actress wore an orange and pink turtleneck top that featured an all-over cloud-like pattern. To match the design of the long sleeve shirt, she added a burnt orange high-waisted leather skirt that featured a pleated look and an asymmetrical hemline.

Alyssa Milano and Macklemore on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Milano kept the focus on the colorful ensemble opting for no accessories. She kept her light brown hair in a side-swept style with a finger wave look framing her face bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown boots. The suede heels featured a ruched sleeve and a square toe. The boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Alyssa Milano visits “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Milano spends most of her time off the screen fighting for social and political change. She appeared on “The View” last November to discuss her work over the past 20 years as a UNICEF ambassador. While leaving the show, she was seen wearing baggy trousers and chunky platform boots.

The actress has switched up her style throughout the years. Currently, she has experimented with edgier patterns and textures. She was seen in July at the Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party wearing a ruffled pink Zimmerman dress with rainbow iridescent Dr. Marten boots. Milano currently favors platform combat boots when off-duty. Her daughter has also followed in her footsteps wearing chunky loafers to MIPCOM. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she will slip into pointed-toe pumps or embellished heels from brands like Scarosso and Casadei.

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson’s Wardrobe on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ includes Gucci, Saint Laurent and More