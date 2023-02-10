Alison Brie Elevates Studded Denim With Sparkling Blazer & Black Platforms on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Alison Brie stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today in a casual chic look while on promotion for her new movie “Somebody I Used to Know.”

The actress sat with the singer and host to discuss her latest film, which launches Feb. 10 on Prime Video, and what it was like to work for the first time on and offscreen with her husband, actor Dave Franco.

Actress Alison Brie makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

For the interview, Brie opted for a black bolero blazer with sparkling details in black and silver on the front and padded shoulders. She combined it with a pair of wide-leg jeans embellished with rhinestones that featured four large pockets on the sides.

Actress Alison Brie makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

When it comes to makeup, the actor stayed true to her natural style wearing her hair down with a middle part and adding a touch of orange lipstick and highlighter on the cheeks.

The length of Brie’s pants didn’t allow for a full view of her shoes, but the actress combined her wide-leg trousers with a pair of black platforms. Since starting her promotion for “Somebody I used to Know,” the “Glow” actress has been taking more chances when it comes to her outfit choices and her footwear is no exception.

(L-R) Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Somebody I Used To Know” at Culver Theater on Feb. 1, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

During this promotional tour, Brie has partnered with renowned Hollywood fashion stylist Erin Walsh who is also the go-to fashion curator for celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jameela Jamil. Walsh is combining big brands like Dior and Versace with other more unexpected ones like The Andamane to create an exciting and fashion-forward wardrobe for the actress’ TV appearances and red carpets.

