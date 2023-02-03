Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Character Cher Horowitz in Yellow Plaid Skirt for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad

Alicia Silverstone reprised her ever-fashionable role as “Cher Horowitz” in the 1995 classic “Clueless” for Rakuten’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

In a brief teaser clip posted to Rakuten’s YouTube channel, Silverstone suited up in her character’s iconic yellow plaid suit from the film giving viewers instant nostalgia. Silverstone is seen walking into a classroom full of rowdy students, toting shopping bags in each hand. The classroom instantly hushes to a whisper with shopping-savvy “Cher’s” appearance. Silverstone stood at the front of the class behind a podium before spouting a very 90s one-liner, “Don’t bug…your girl is back.”

Cher’s iconic costume was conceptualized by Mona May, the woman behind many iconic film wardrobes from the 90s and 2000s including “Never Been Kissed,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Enchanted” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” The preppy plaid ensemble has become the seminal frame of reference for the film as well as one of the world’s best-selling Halloween costumes for over 20 years according to Forbes. The iconic ensemble has gone on to influence future fashions and pop-culture moments including Versace’s fall 2018 ready-to-wear collection inspired, or Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s “Clueless”-esque music video for “Fancy.”

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in “Clueless” 1995. CREDIT: © Paramount/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb.12 and be televised by Fox. It will be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program beyond the halftime show, which has created clickable moments for many top brands including Planet Fitness, T-Mobile, Doritos, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Progressive and even Calvin Klein. Rihanna will be this year’s halftime show performer.

