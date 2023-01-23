Alicia Keys Celebrates ‘Trillions’ in Brooklyn Nets Track Pants & White Sneakers With Husband Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys has added another hit to her collection. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s hit single “Trillions” featuring Brent Faiyaz is now No. 1 on R&B radio.

To celebrate the accomplishment, Keys uploaded a video on Instagram that sees her spraying champagne, while her husband Swizz Beatz congratulates her in the background.

When it came to the outfit, the “Empire State of Mind” musician wore a sleek black turtleneck top with baggy Brooklyn Nets track pants. The bottoms featured a thick white waistband, emblazoned with the team’s signature logo on the front and back and was outlined with black buttons on the side of the pants leg.

For accessories, Keys covered her eyes with black sunglasses and also added gold door knocker earrings. The pianist styled slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Related Kate Beckinsale Is Ready for Takeoff in a Flight Attendant-Inspired Jumpsuit Ciara Masters Night-Out Style in Daring Sheer Skirt, Cutout Bodysuit & 5-Inch Stiletto Heels Trevor Lawrences' Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Completing the R&B artist’s look was a pair of fresh white sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe and chunky outsole. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

“Trillions” first entered the top 10 at R&B radio in October 2022, securing Keys her 23rd top 10 on the U.S. radio format. Co-produced by Faiyaz and Jordan Ware, “Trillions” is featured on the deluxe edition of “KEYS II,” the deluxe edition of Keys’ 2021 double album.

PHOTOS: Alicia Keys’-Inspired Baby Style