Alicia Keys Soars in 6-Inch Heels for Maybach Birthday Gift Reveal With Husband Swizz Beatz & Sons

Alicia Keys received a big birthday gift from her husband Swizz Beatz and their two children Egypt Dauode Dean and Genesis Ali Dean. The Grammy Award-winning singer, who celebrated her birthday on Jan. 25, revealed the huge surprise through a video on Instagram.

Recorded by her husband Swizz Beatz, the new post sees both Egypt and Genesis unveiling the gift, which turned out to be a luxurious Maybach car. The quick clip sees Keys taking a tour of the vehicle and later striking a pose in the backseat. The car featured black trimming at the top with a cream finish and matching wheels.

“Maybach Sundays 😂 I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby. RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww,” Keys captioned the video.

Keys sported a Canadian tuxedo for the big moment. The “Trillions” musician wore an oversized denim jacket, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt and high-waist wide-leg jeans. She simply accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings. The R&B artist slicked her curly tresses back into a ponytail and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

When it came down to the shoes, Keys gave her wardrobe a towering boost with a pair of gold metallic platform sandals. The silhouette featured a chunky outsole with crisscross straps on the toe and was set on a 6-inch rectangle heel.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

