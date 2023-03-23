Alicia Keys Goes Retro-Futuristic for Collab Collection With Moncler in Metallic Tracksuit

Alicia Keys is going to the future in 90s staples for the campaign of her new collection in collaboration with Moncler.

The gender-neutral Moncler x Alicia Keys collection is inspired by New York City, specifically late 90s Manhattan, and its energy and hopeful optimism. The line is composed of baggy silhouettes and bold colorways like green, red, and Key’s signature purple in an oversized tracksuit, nylon bucket hats and cropped halter tops.

The singer initially unveiled the collection during London Fashion Week at Moncler’s The Art of Genius event. This Thursday, Moncler released promotional photos of their new campaign. The “No One” singer is seen modeling a black crystal-embellished top which she layered with a silver metallic windbreaker.

Alicia Keys for Moncler x Alicia Keys collection. CREDIT: Moncler

Keys paired the jacket with matching oversized pants that featured a black drawstring fastening and a zip closure along the side pockets and hemline. The singer opted for minimal accessories to keep the focus on the look with a thin silver-toned ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a unique multi-braided style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy lip.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of sleek leather boots to complete the look. When she debuted the collection in London last month, she paired the look with platform boots supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Moncler x Alicia Keys collection CREDIT: Moncler

The collection chose to fill her campaign with New York creatives to pay homage to the city’s greatest asset, which she believes is the community. The models sat in front of the recognizable skyline wearing various vibrant streetwear sets including bleached denim jeans, hooded jackets, and track pants.

Moncler x Alicia Keys collection CREDIT: Moncler

The Moncler x Alicia Keys collection launched on Net-a-Porter on March 22 and will be available on Moncler’s website and boutiques on March 23.

