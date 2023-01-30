Alicia Keys Sparkles in Studded Lavender Blazer & Pointy Pumps As She Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys sparkled as she continued to celebrate her 42nd birthday with a party for friends and family over the weekend. The singer’s husband Swizz Beatz seemed to plan the whole thing as she captioned the photo, “My King is out of his MIND!!!! I’ve never been more loved I swear!”

The “No One” singer wore a black sequin embellished bralette and layered it with a sparkling lavender blazer. She paired the look with matching trousers.

Keys added more glistening details to the look with a set of diamond statement rings and embellished hoops. She also wore a gold-toned pendant necklace. She kept her dark brown hair in a multi-braided style complimenting her minimal makeup look that featured winged eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

The singer completed the look with a pair of purple pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette which was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Swizz Beatz coordinated with his wife in an equally embellished ensemble with a dark purple embossed blazer. He completed his look with a pair of black slip-on loafers.

Keys has been keeping her followers tuned in all week from a tropical oasis. We last saw the singer took to Instagram as she soaked up the sun in a colorful bikini and thong sandals last Thursday.

Keys is known for her versatile style. Throughout her long and successful career, the “No One” singer has been seen in everything from a sophisticated blazer to a street-style varsity jacket. For her footwear, she gravitates towards chic boots, platform pumps and strappy sandals. She loves to get experimental with vibrant colors and textured fabrics. When she’s performing on stage, Keys likes to slip into a pair of exaggerated boots with knee-high length or embellished patterns.

