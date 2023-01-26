Alicia Keys Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Colorful Bikini on the Beach With Husband Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys is still celebrating her 42nd birthday from a tropical oasis. The singer took to Instagram yesterday, as she sat back and relaxed on the beach. “Aquarius energy,” she captioned.

The photos see the “Girl On Fire” singer in a purple and pink vibrant bikini with a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms and gold hardware. In one of the images, she paired the bathing suit with a white floral bikini coverup.

Keys opted for minimal accessories with a pair of gold embroidered hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a double-braided style.

The singer opted for no shoes for the sandy environment. However, later one she changed her outfit for a horseback riding in the water moment with her husband Swizz Beatz. The singer slipped into a teal crochet long-sleeve dress that featured a plunging neckline and ruched waist detailing for the activity.

Keys completed her second look by slipping into a pair of black thong sandals. The beach-approved sandals featured the silhouette’s infamous thong strap. Her flip-flops seemed to have a comfortable thin footbed.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Keys is known for her versatile style. Throughout her long and successful career, the “No One” singer has been seen in everything from a sophisticated blazer to a street-style varsity jacket. For her footwear, she gravitates towards chic boots, platform pumps and strappy sandals. She loves to get experimental with vibrant colors and textured fabrics. When she’s performing on stage, Keys likes to slip into a pair of exaggerated boots with knee-high length or embellished patterns.

