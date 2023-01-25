Alicia Keys Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday in Floral Bikini on the Beach

Alicia Keys celebrated her 42nd birthday and welcomed Aquarius season on the beach.

The “Girl on Fire” singer posted a video to her Instagram account that shows her in different outfits.

First, Keys was wearing a white, green and pink floral cover-up dress that featured 3/4 length sleeves and a ruffled hemline. Underneath the cover-up, Keys wore a floral two-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit consisted strapless top connected by a large ring and a matching high-waisted bikini bottom.

Keys styled the look haired tied back in braids to reveal an au natural complexion and a pair of hoop earrings. Her second outfit in the video consisted of a matching jewel-toned green halter top and leggings with a green, purple, black and orange scarf wrapped around her hair. For this athleisure moment, she slipped into running shoes for a workout session.

Keys has a lot to celebrate about in her life. On Jan. 23, it was announced that Keys’ song “Trillions“, featuring Brent Faiyaz, was reining at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R & B Airplay chart this week, the first time since the song first appeared on the chart during the week of Sept. 3, 2022.

“Trillions” is Keys’ fifth song with a male R & B artist to reach the top of the charts and her twenty-third song to hit the top 10 on the U.S. radio front. The song was co-produced with Faiyaz and Jordan Ware, and was lifted from Keys’ album “Keys II”, the deluxe edition of the singer’s 2021 double album, “Keys”.

