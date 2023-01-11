Alicia Keys Styles Throwback Beyonce & Missy Elliott T-Shirt With Parachute Pants

Alicia Keys posed for a few outfit pictures and posted them to her Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Keys dressed in a concert tee and parachute pants, playing it cool.

Dressed casually, the “Girl on Fire” songstress wore a white graphic throwback tee from her 2004 “Ladies First” tour with fellow performers Beyoncé and Missy Elliott scrawled on the front. The tour mentioned on the tee took place in the United States in over twenty cities.

The tee was tucked into black parachute pants that were belted with a breezy oversized fit and wide legs. As for accessories, Keys sported hoops, her go-to jewelry, that were encrusted with what appeared to be diamonds or crystals of some kind. The hitmaker wore her hair up in a slicked bun.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in this image, Keys typically opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals that range in color and style. When she’s working the stage, the songstress often goes for statement boots with exaggerated pointed toes that sharpen the outfit up, while offering a pop of color. The “Diary” singer is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

