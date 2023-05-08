Alicia Keys Models Different Summer Outfits From New Athleta x Keys Collection

Alicia Keys debuted her new collaboration with premium performance brand Athleta on Instagram this Saturday. The music icon posted a fun video titled “Alicia vs Alicia,” which showcases the Athleta x Keys summer collection in a whimsical yet informative way.

The video opens with Alicia sporting the Keys reversible wrap bra in electric lime paired with the Keys elation 7/8 leggings in emerald green. The singer-songwriter states that she needs to get dressed and asks what she should wear. Out of thin air, appears the “other” Alicia, who is wearing the collection as well.

The “other” Alicia is also wearing the Keys reversible wrap bra, however, she pairs it with the Keys Enlighten up flutter short in abstract multicolor and the Keys Enlighten up linen bomber in magnolia white. Alicia comments that the “supersonic fabric is made from recycled water bottles so you can look good and feel good.”

She then exclaims that she wants to go to the beach and with a snap of a finger, the “other Alicia” magically transforms her look into a bikini. The “other” Alicia is modeling the Keys Daybreak tie bikini bottom in coffeeberry, complemented by the matching Keys Daybreak halter bikini top in velvety purple. Alicia points to her middle section, commenting on the amazing support the bathing suit offers.

“But what if we want to go out?” Keys asks. Highlighting the versatility of the collection, she is now wearing the Keys Enlighten jumpsuit in emerald green.

While Alicia is barefoot throughout the video, she is known for her experimental style, both on the fashion and footwear front. Back in 2022, Keys announced her second world tour in a neon yellow ensemble with matching neon heels. Whether on the red carpet or the streets, you will find her rocking statement-making boots, pumps or sandals.

Keys opened up the conversation to her 25.9M Instagram followers, asking them which look they like best. She then tags #Powersofshe and #AtheltaXKeys.

But the Athleta X Keys collaboration doesn’t stand alone. The activewear retailer has released two other capsule collections with gold medalists Simone Biles and Allyson Felix. All three capsule collections are available online and in stores today.

