Alicia Keys Shows Her Love for NYC in Graphic Sweatshirt & Thigh-High Boots at ‘A Thousand and One’ Premiere

Alicia Keys looked cool and casual at the premiere of Teyana Taylor’s new film, “A Thousand and One” in New York City on Tuesday night. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Lena Waithe, Lil Mama and Maino also attended.

For the occasion held at the AMC Magic Johnson, Keys wore a New York City crewneck sweatshirt, which she paired with a black and white button-down plaid shirt and sleek black leggings.

Alicia Keys attends “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with dark round sunglasses and chunky gold hoop earrings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Keys slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Completing the “Trillions” musician’s wardrobe was a pair of black thigh-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Alicia Keys attends “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Alicia Keys attends “A Thousand and One” premiere held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

