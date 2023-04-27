Ali Wong Pays Homage to Vietnamese Heritage in Ao Dai Dress With Striking Headpiece & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Ali Wong attended the Time 100 Gala 2023 held tonight at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

The “Beef” actress, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage, walked the red carpet in a striking white ensemble that contrasted with the all-red decorations of the event. The piece is an Ao Dai dress, a traditional Vietnamese garment that features two pieces: a long-sleeved dress and ankle-long trousers underneath.

Ali Wong at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

Wong’s Ao Dai also featured long hanging sleeves embellished with sparkling appliques and fringes. The style also featured white feathers on the bottom and on a small train in the back.

The comedian, writer and TV star accessorized the dress with a large white headpiece decorated with peacock feathers that matched the pattern of the dress, pearls, flowers and dangling sparkling strings that fell over her shoulders.

Ali Wong at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

Although the length of her trousers and dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear, it is very likely the actor opted for a style with high platforms as she usually dons on the red carpet.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

