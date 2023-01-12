Alexandra Daddario Styles Blazer Dress With Sheer Lace Trousers & Stilettos on ‘James Corden’

Alexandra Daddario sat down for an interview alongside fellow actor and “The Batman” star Paul Dano on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The actress donned a sharp menswear-inspired ensemble.

Daddario spoke about her show “Ann Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and her many run-ins with magic during the interview.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, with guests Alexandra Daddario and Paul Dano. CREDIT: CBS

The “True Detective” star wore an oversized black blazer dress by Saint Laurent with broad squared-off shoulders. The blazer jacket was paired with black sheer lace trousers, also by Saint Laurent, that featured a sprawling floral motif.

Taking the minimalist route, Daddario sported simple diamond studs that upped the glam factor.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, with guests Alexandra Daddario and Paul Dano. CREDIT: CBS

On her feet, Daddario slipped into strappy sandal heels in black. Running across the tops of her feet and meeting around her ankles, the thin straps on each shoe secured the style in place, making for a worry-free footwear experience for the on-the-go model. Each shoe was coupled with thin stiletto heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches in height, offering the “Baywatch” star a boost.

When it comes to shoes, Daddario often goes for sharp and sleek pairs. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress can regularly be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in Allbirds and On sneakers.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airing Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, with guests Alexandra Daddario and Paul Dano. CREDIT: CBS

PHOTOS: Discover Daddario and more stars at Dior Addict’s party in the gallery.