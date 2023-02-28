Alexandra Daddario Delivers Gothic Glamour in Mary Jane Heels at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Many stars attended Dior’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week today inside Paris’ Tuileries gardens. Alexandra Daddario joined Charlize Theron, Maisie Williams, Gal Gadot and a slew of celebrities at the front row of the runway presentation.

For the occasion, Daddario buttoned up a classic black top with bell sleeves underneath and a lace-structured bodice. She coupled the dramatic top with a mid-length pleated skirt, completing her gothic ensemble.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

To bring a pop of color to her look, she donned bright red lipstick and no jewelry. She also pulled her hair back to let the outfit shine by itself.

“The White Lotus” actress selected Aime Dior Pumps, first seen at Dior’s spring 2023 fashion show. The style reframes the Mary Jane aesthetic with baroque inspiration. The comfortable and stylish platform is crafted in black patent calfskin, featuring two thin buckled straps highlighting the ankle. The cutout in the front is adorned with the signature Dior gold-finish metal paired with the 5-inch spool heel creating an effervescent silhouette.

Daddario often goes for sharp and sleek pairs when it comes to footwear. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress can regularly be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in Allbirds and On sneakers.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

