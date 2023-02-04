Alessandra Ambrosio Embraces White-Hot Style in Asymmetrical Minidress & Leather Pumps

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted during a night out in Los Angeles yesterday in a chic all-white ensemble.

Making a sharp appearance, Ambrosio wore an asymmetrical minidress comprised of long sleeves and a sculptural shoulder piece that was present only one one side, the decorative ruffled detail climbing the length of the model’s forearm and up her shoulder.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

In addition to her dress, Ambrosio toted a matching white mini bag with gold hardware and a short strap.

Dressing up her look, the “Daddy’s Home” star wore silver accessories that included a variety of rings and dazzling studs, the sparkling metal contrasting the gold detailing on her purse. As for her hair, Ambrosio simple wore her tresses down, set in a deep part to one side.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio slid into a pair of sharp white pumps. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s leather style included triangular toes and rounded closed uppers, completed with thin soles. A set of 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair, giving it a slick finish to complement her light-hued outfit — and allow her unique dress take center stage.

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

On the footwear front, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas.

In a less dressy way, Ambrosio was spotted post-pilates in casual but timeless pieces in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. Ambrosio wore a gray turtleneck sweater, denim jeans and suede boots.

