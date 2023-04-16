Alessandra Ambrosio Pairs Oversized Cardigan With Leather Micro Shorts & Lace-Up Boots for Sturdy Party During Coachella 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio donned a Y2K-inspired look last night at the Sturdy. Oasis Hydrated By Liquid I.V. – Afro House party in Thermal, Calif. The supermodel joined the flock of celebrities that gathered to attend the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel wore a colorful patch-knitted cardigan from Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini. She combined the bright piece with a black mesh top with a star pattern and long sleeves by Thierry Mugler and a pair of black leather micro shorts with lace-up tie detail and two zippers on the front.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends Sturdy. Oasis Hydrated By Liquid I.V. – Afro House party on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, California. CREDIT: Getty images

The Brazilian top model stayed true to the early 2000s flair of her look by adding a pair of wide red sunglasses on her head and styling her hair leaving the front two strands falling over her face, and parting the rest in the middle. She styled the rest of her long mane in a high semi-updo with pink highlights all over. She finished the look with a bright neon yellow manicure.

When it came to footwear, Ambrosio chose a pair of below-the-knee combat boots in black. The shoes feature black leather uppers, a lace-up front, chunky rubber soles and thick dented flatforms.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends Sturdy. Oasis Hydrated By Liquid I.V. – Afro House party on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, California.

Coachella is an annual music festival celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris, and Willow.

