Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Daring Boho Style to Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party 2023 in Cutout Bell Bottoms & Platforms During Coachella

Alessandra Ambrosio exuded ’60s hippie glam at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House party. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel posed for the cameras in a beige draped shirt with a double-tie front and bell sleeves by Turkish brand Siedrés. She combined the boho-inspired piece with a pair of low-rise brown pants by Raisa Vanessa that featured a cutout silhouette embellished with mirrors and flared legs.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

The Brazilian top model accessorized the look with a pair of pink-lense sunglasses, white and gold hip belt, beaded bracelets, and layered charm necklaces. As per beauty, she opted to wear her long hair down and parted in the middle in very subtle waves and amped up the hippie factor by adding a pair of thin braids in a light shade of pink on the front.

When it came to footwear, Ambrosio chose a pair of platform sandals with a wooden cork chunky heel and platform and metallic uppers in a golden tone.

Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

Coachella is an annual music festival celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris, and Willow.

