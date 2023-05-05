British Prime Minister’s Wife Akshata Murty Pops In Sheer Blue Lace Dress & Sleek Pumps at King Charles’ Coronation Reception

Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, turned a chic look in a royal blue dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

Marking her second public appearance of the day (she met with U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden), Murty attended a formal gathering welcoming overseas guests ahead of King Charles III’s coronation tomorrow.

She wore a cobalt short-sleeve midi dress featuring an intricate, semi-sheer lace design by the London-based brand Self-Portrait. The stylish dress was made complete with a whimsical collar, goldtone floral buttons, front-flap pockets with matching gold buttons and a thin, tonal belt.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 43-year-old Indian heiress and businesswoman effortlessly pulled her chic look together with a gold bracelet, diamond earrings, a black clutch bag and a pair of classic black pumps boasting finished in suede. The pointed-toed silhouette seamlessly grounded her ensemble for the occasion.

Coincidentally, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Wales also wore a dress by Self-Portrait in the same striking shade of royal blue for the reception.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending King Charles III’s coronation at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Other guests of note who attended the reception on Friday include President Biden’s granddaughter, Finnegan, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see what others wore to the coronation reception.