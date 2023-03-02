Adrienne Bailon Means Business in Pinstripe Suit & White Pumps at DSW’s Women’s History Month Event

DSW and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton helped kick off Women’s History Month yesterday with a panel luncheon event at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The panel was moderated by Keltie Knight, Chief Correspondent for “E! News,” and hosted by Jamie Chung, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Katie Sturino. Guests included Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Ashley Tisdale and Cara Santana. The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, actors, and activists to explore female empowerment and how women can blaze their own trails with optimism and confidence now and beyond.
Bailon suited up for the occasion. The “Cheetah Girls” alum, 39, wore a chic gray pinstripe suit featuring gold button accents with a lacy white corset-style bodysuit underneath. Expertly styling her ensemble, she added a string of pearls and chunky gold hoop earrings.
Completing her outfit, Bailon slipped into a pair of white pointe-toe pumps that featured a sating finish and heels elevating her look by at least 3 inches.
Over the years, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television personality has been known to love a good power suit accompanied by a sleek pair of pumps. Some of her most worn brands include Prada, YSL and Versace. Standing at a slight 4’11” — she tends to favor a sky-high platform. She is also a fan of sneakers from APL. Moreover, a quick glance at her Instagram will show you she gravitates toward curve-hugging looks in a neutral color palette.
Throughout March in Women’s History month, the industry is recognizing the impact women have had in history, culture and society. And on International Women’s Day on March 8, Brands and retailers are recognizing areas where women’s equality needs to be protected worldwide, ranging from bodily autonomy in the U.S. to the elimination of access to education in Afghanistan.