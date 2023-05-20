Adriana Lima Steals the Show in Yellow Bow Dress & Jimmy Choo Sandals at Cannes Film Festival

Adriana Lima graces the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Even though she’s not featured in the movie, Adriana Lima was the center of attention on the red carpet of the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premier at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Brazilian supermodel, who has been a fixture at the French festival for the past decade, hit the red carpet in a show-stopping black and yellow gown for the long-awaited premiere. The style, a design by Australian couturier Tamara Ralph, features a strapless heart-shaped neckline top and floor-gracing straight skirt finished with a large silk yellow bow that goes from front to back ending in a long train.

Adriana Lima attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret icon accessorized the gown with a pair of silver stud earrings and a silver bracelet by historic French jewelry house Chopard. When it came to beauty, Lima flaunted bronzed cheeks, a subtle smokey eye with earthy-toned eyeshadow and a matte nude-red lip. She styled her dark brown hair in a low bun with a dramatic side part with a glossy finish.

Adriana Lima graces the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Regarding footwear, she opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. Although it’s not too visible due to the dress’ length, the style seems to be a pair of black suede sandals with a thin strap over the toes and likely a high stiletto heel.

Adriana Lima attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

After decades of playing at the highest levels of the fashion game, Lima has been an ambassador for fashion and beauty iconic brands such as Puma, Victoria’s Secret, Alexander Wang and Maybelline, among others. When it comes to her own fashion style, she often goes for daring but always stylish choices, including her shoes. She’s often seen in stand-out and colorful silhouettes from top brands Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo.

