Adriana Lima Dons White-Hot Power Suit, Lace-Up Corset & Pumps for Victoria’s Secret Heavenly Fragrance Launch

Adriana Lima was a guest at the Victoria’s Secret Heavenly fragrance launch held at The Bowery Hotel today in New York. Lima, who’s been an ambassador of the lingerie brand since 1999 is now the image of the Eau de parfum’s new bottle.

The Brazilian top model celebrated the fragrance’s new look dressed in a sharp two-piece white suit. The style featured padded shoulders and big pockets with black trim on the front. She completed the look wearing a black corset top with a deep-v and crisscrossed neckline.

Adriana Lima attends the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance event at The Bowery Hotel on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The fashion connoisseur accessorized the suit with La Medusa mini leather tote from Versace. The $1280 style features the brand’s iconic Medusa head in gold and a golden chain-like handle.

When it came to footwear, the model chose a classic pair of black pumps with pointed toes and stiletto heels that elevated her look a few extra inches. As per beauty, she let her long dark tresses down to her waist in subtle beachy waves and donned a neutral makeup look by celebrity favorite makeup artist Patrick Ta.

Lima stars in the new Victoria’s Secret campaign for the Heavenly fragrance. The supermodel teased the campaign on her Instagram last week.

After decades of playing at the highest levels of the fashion game, Lima has been an ambassador for fashion and beauty iconic brands such as Puma, Victoria’s Secret, Alexander Wang and Maybelline, among many others. When it comes to her own fashion style, she often goes for daring but always stylish choices, including her shoes. She’s often seen in stand-out and colorful silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Jimmy Choo.

